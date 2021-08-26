Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Tenaris reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tenaris by 433.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 38.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TS opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.