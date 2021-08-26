Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Gaia posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GAIA. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of GAIA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. 24,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,414. The stock has a market cap of $200.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10. Gaia has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Gaia by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Gaia by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 167,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gaia by 3,131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 40,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

