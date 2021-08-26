Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to announce sales of $42.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.80 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $45.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $171.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $171.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $177.48 million, with estimates ranging from $175.76 million to $179.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CATC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

