Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $850,000.00

Brokerages expect that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will post sales of $850,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.70 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $2.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $9.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $11.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.40 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $11.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ardelyx by 491.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

ARDX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 4,623,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,562,253. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $144.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

