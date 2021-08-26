Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Post $1.20 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Xcel Energy reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

XEL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

