Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%.

SHEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of SHEN stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $28.95. 204,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,164. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.62.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

In related news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

