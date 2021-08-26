Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Will Post Earnings of -$1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to announce earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($1.59). Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($3.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.18) to ($2.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30).

ACHV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, June 25th.

NASDAQ ACHV opened at $7.82 on Thursday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $144,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

