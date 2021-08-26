Zacks: Analysts Expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. Titan Machinery posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TITN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

TITN stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $674.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $35.24.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $3,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253 in the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 34.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 630.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

