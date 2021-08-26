Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to report sales of $146.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.94 million and the lowest is $132.77 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $83.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $514.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.54 million to $543.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $894.73 million, with estimates ranging from $837.40 million to $952.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTAI. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 117,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 39,267 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,843,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 37,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTAI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,685. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

