Zacks: Analysts Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to post $4.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $17.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $17.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.02. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

