Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Yum! Brands posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

NYSE YUM traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $131.47. 24,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.05. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $135.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after purchasing an additional 737,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

