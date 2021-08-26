Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.78 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.92) and the highest is ($1.48). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($6.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

PTCT stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $40.00. 5,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,498. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $434,327 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 343,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 81,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 112,452.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,117 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after purchasing an additional 696,000 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

