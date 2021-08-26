Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.61 Million

Brokerages expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will announce sales of $478.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $471.00 million and the highest is $486.60 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $388.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $77.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $88.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

