Zacks: Analysts Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $198.10 Million

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to announce $198.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.10 million. James River Group reported sales of $177.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $773.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $773.00 million to $774.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $852.05 million, with estimates ranging from $836.30 million to $867.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.48. 85,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,679. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. James River Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

