Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%.

IART has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.80. 131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,890. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

