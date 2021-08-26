Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will report sales of $9.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iCAD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.19 million and the lowest is $9.41 million. iCAD posted sales of $7.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year sales of $38.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.80 million to $38.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $53.42 million, with estimates ranging from $49.56 million to $57.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iCAD.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in iCAD during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

ICAD opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.96 million, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.