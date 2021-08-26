Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 2,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,411. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $182.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.01.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.