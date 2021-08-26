Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $509.27 Million

Brokerages expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report $509.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $515.79 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $447.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $158.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,781 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,449. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

