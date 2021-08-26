Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CELC shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Celcuity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Celcuity stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $333.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.47. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 27.51, a current ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Celcuity by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 154.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

