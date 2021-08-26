Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report $21.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.56 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $15.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $91.10 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $112.11 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.71.

In other news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $38,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,301 shares of company stock worth $10,468,025. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

