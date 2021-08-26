Yext (YEXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Yext to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.29. Yext has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $69,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,122,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,866,038.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,116. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yext stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.