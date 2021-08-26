Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YELP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Yelp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Yelp by 910.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $38.19 on Thursday. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 166.04 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.53.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

