YAM V3 Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $748,013.00 (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001867 BTC on exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $11.41 million and $748,013.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00053861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00783141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00101740 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,905,832 coins and its circulating supply is 12,534,608 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

