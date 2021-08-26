Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) is IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,993 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 16,332 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises 1.7% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Xilinx worth $51,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Xilinx stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.25. 1,844,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $156.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

