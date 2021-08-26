Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Down 98.1% in August

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the July 29th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Xcelerate stock remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday. 13,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,965. Xcelerate has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

Get Xcelerate alerts:

Xcelerate Company Profile

Xcelerate, Inc engages in dental equipment, which develops, manufactures and markets atmospheric water generators for the dental market, home and office use. It provides dental networks for union members. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Mauldin, SC.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.