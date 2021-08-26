Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 58,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,715,402 shares.The stock last traded at $97.41 and had previously closed at $92.93.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.28. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.42.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

