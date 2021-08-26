Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Up 57.1% Over Last Week (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 57.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $1,114.15 or 0.02352941 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $378,812.35 and approximately $36,646.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

