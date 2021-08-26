Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.78. 46,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,396,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after buying an additional 1,229,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,483,000 after buying an additional 223,161 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after buying an additional 2,151,192 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,667,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,505,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

