Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.78. 46,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,396,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.
The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after buying an additional 1,229,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,483,000 after buying an additional 223,161 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after buying an additional 2,151,192 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,667,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,505,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.
About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
