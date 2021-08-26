Wiser Wealth Management Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

BLV traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $104.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,548. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $114.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.46.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

