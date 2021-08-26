WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the July 29th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at $787,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 20.0% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.97. 11,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,772. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

