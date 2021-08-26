WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

AGZD opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

