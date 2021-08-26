WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:EMCB)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund stock opened at $76.01 on Thursday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

