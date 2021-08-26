Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $73.04. 211,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.66. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.