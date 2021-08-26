Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $204.34 and last traded at $193.01, with a volume of 62617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.74.

The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after buying an additional 71,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.22.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

