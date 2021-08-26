William E. Jr. Waltz Sells 54,882 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $98.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. Atkore’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

