William Blair Initiates Coverage on Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Get Riskified alerts:

NYSE RSKD opened at $26.05 on Monday. Riskified has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.