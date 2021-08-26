Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,943 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

