Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,555 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.04. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

