Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,736 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,257 shares of company stock worth $58,981,614. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $302.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $309.98.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

