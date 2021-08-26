Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,354 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $1,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after buying an additional 88,107 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,115,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $106.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

