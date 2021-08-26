Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

FREE stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $461.06 million, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.23. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 142,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $3,709,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 908,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $11,420,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 77,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the period. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

