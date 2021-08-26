Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.33.

WLL opened at $45.28 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $57.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.86.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. On average, analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

