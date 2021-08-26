Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $87.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $384,089.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,007.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

