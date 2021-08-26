Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Short Interest Update

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the July 29th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Western Areas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WNARF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,198. Western Areas has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

