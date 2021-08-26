Wells Fargo & Company Increases Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $19.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.89.

AR stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 4.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

