Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $84.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $85.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $1,779,700. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,325,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 11.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Equity Residential by 20.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 10.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

