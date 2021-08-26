Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CanWel Building Materials Group (DBM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE: DBM) in the last few weeks:

8/18/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$12.00.

8/17/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$13.50 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:DBM traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 379,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.34. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$588.20 million and a P/E ratio of 4.03.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

