Wedbush Increases Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $250.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.63.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $212.24 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $217.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 124,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

