WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,299.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,467.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

