WAX (WAXP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $755.31 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 98.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $608.10 million and approximately $755.31 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001212 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00070352 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,775,745,696 coins and its circulating supply is 1,715,796,579 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.